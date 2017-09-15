Three times a week (Monday/Wednesday/Friday), John Savill tackles your most pressing IT questions.

Q. I'm trying to move a VM that uses managed disks between Resource Groups but it fails, why?

A. It is not currently possible to move managed disks between Resource Groups. This is stated at https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/azure-resource-manager/resource-group-move-resources#services-that-do-not-enable-move.

Q. What are the addresses for the Azure datacenters?

A. These addresses are not published. The closest detail to the actual locations is via the SOC 2 reports which can be found at https://servicetrust.microsoft.com/Documents/ComplianceReports once you agreee to the NDA which include the city and country of the datacenters. There really is no need to know the physical addresses plus remember that you deploy services to a region which may be serviced by multiple physical datacenters.

Q. If I use accelerated networking in Azure do I lose the ability to communicate with any services?

A. No. Accelerated networks utilizes SR-IOV to provide the fastest possible network connectivity to VMs however as part of this there is no negative impact to accessing any other services. Regular IP connectivity is still leveraged.