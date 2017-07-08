Q. Should I have separate ExpressRoute circuits if I have certain use cases that need dedicated bandwidth?
A. Multiple virtual networks and locations can be connected to a single ExpressRoute circuit. All connections share the bandwidth with limited Quality of Service (control traffic usage) available except for Skype traffic. If you had a certain workload that was critical and must have a certain amount of bandwidth there are really two options
- Use a Network Virtual Appliance that would apply any QoS/traffic shaping that is required
- Use separate ExpressRoute circuits to divide up the critical traffic from everything else