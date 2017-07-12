This week Microsoft has been busy talking to more than 17,000 of their partners who are attending Inspire in Washington, D.C.

The annual partner conference provides these companies opportunities to learn about Microsoft's product and service roadmap over the next 12 months and there continues to be a tremendous amount of focus on the cloud.

Microsoft understands the future of their business model heavily relies on the cloud and than means if you work with Microsoft technologies then it is critical to learn how you can integrate with them within your own business.

To further that understanding, the Microsoft Virtual Academy (MVA) has released a new course to help you learn more about that optimization with the Microsoft Cloud.

Optimize Your Network for Microsoft Cloud Offerings is a 30 minute course that will focus on providing you information about a cloud-inclusive infrastructure, traffic flow, responsibilities, investment areas, and best practices.

By the way, that 30 minute time frame is just the video content - there are also labs, knowledge checks, and assessments to reinforce the learning.

