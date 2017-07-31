Last week Microsoft announced the availability of Azure Containers Instances for Linux on the companies cloud service with the capability arriving for Windows instances in the coming weeks.

With containers quickly becoming a norm from hyperscale cloud vendors, implementation needs to be straight forward to enable the quick deployment and use of the resource.

To facilitate that on their cloud service, Microsoft has published a how-to over on their documents portal that takes you through the creation of an Azure Container Instance (ACI).

This document will help you create an ACI and then assigning it a public IP address to make it accessible via the Internet.

Here are the steps in that procedure:

-- Launching the Azure Cloud Shell

-- Creating a Resource Group

-- Creating a Container

-- Pulling Container Logs

-- Deleting the Container

More tutorials for deploying and using ACIs are available on the Microsoft Azure Documents Portal.

