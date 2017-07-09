Q. How can I create and read a secret from Azure Key Vault using PowerShell?

A. I recently wanted to try using Azure Key Vault using PowerShell and wanted to store a sensitive password in Key Vault which could then be used by a script (note in real-world I would further lock down the ACL on the secret in key vault to restrict maybe only a certain registered application could actually read it).

                              
#Create a new vault that supports HSM-protected keys (premium)
                              New-AzureRmKeyVault -VaultName 'SavillVault' -ResourceGroupName 'RG-SCUSA' -Location 'South Central US' -SKU Premium
                              
                              #Create a new secret
                              $secretvalue = ConvertTo-SecureString 'Pa55wordT0p' -AsPlainText -Force
                              
                              #Store the secret in Azure Key Vault
                              $secret = Set-AzureKeyVaultSecret -VaultName 'SavillVault' -Name 'JohnPassword' -SecretValue $secretvalue
                              
                              #Look at the URL and value
                              $secret.Id
                              $secret.SecretValue
                              
                              #Get the secret text
                              (Get-AzureKeyVaultSecret –VaultName 'SavillVault' -Name JohnPassword).SecretValueText

 