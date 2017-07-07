This week Microsoft continued the expansion of their Azure services into Europe with the announcement of multiple services now becoming available in the United Kingdom. According to the Redmond company these services should all be live today for UK based customers to begin trying out.

Included in these new services is the fact that the UK Azure region is the first to feature Docker Swarm instead of the legacy Swarm mode. The expansion of the Azure region in the UK brings several services to those customers who access Azure through the UK West or UK South Data Centers.

Here is the entire list of what is being added for Azure customers in the UK:

-- Azure Container Service

-- Log Analytics

-- Logic Apps

-- Stream Analytics

-- SQL Threat Detection

-- SQL Data Sync Public Preview

-- Managed Disks SSE (Storage Service Encryption)

These announcements come just a few days before Microsoft will be hosting their global partners in Washington, D.C. for their annual Inspire Conference.

They also happens to follow the companies announcement and confirmation of upcoming layoffs in their sales force, mostly positions based outside of the US, which is also interesting timing leading up to their partner conference where they will talk about selling services such as Microsoft Azure and other cloud functionality.

We will have folks on the ground at Inspire so keep your eye out here for coverage of all the weeks events.

