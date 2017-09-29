Three times a week (Monday/Wednesday/Friday), John Savill tackles your most pressing IT questions.

In this batch of FAQs we look at manipulating data read from a file using PowerShell and changing the data type of variables.

Q. I am importing a dataset but the column names are not suitable to use. Can I rename columns when importing data?

A. If you import a dataset, for example a CSV, the first line has the column names and become the attribute names however it may be those names are not suitable for ongoing interaction, for example I had a CSV with column names of:

First name of student you are pledging

Last name of student you are pledging

Instead I wanted column names like first_name. Fortunately this can be achieved. Below is an example:

$importfile = 'C:\data\pledge.csv'

$data = Import-Csv $importfile



$cleandata = $data | Select-Object @{ expression={$_.'First name of student you are pledging'}; label='first_name'} , `

@{expression={$_.'Last name of student you are pledging'}; label='last_name' }, `

@{expression={$($_.'Total Paid').Replace("$","")}; label='paid' }, `

@{expression={$_.'Grade of student you are pledging (K,1,2,3,4,5,6)'}; label='grade' }, `

@{expression={$_."Last name of student's homeroom teacher (or Unknown)"}; label='teacher' }

Notice I am renaming the columns and also if you look at "Total Paid" I even removed the $ from the strong so I can use as a numeric later on! Each line is an expression so I can really do whatever manipulation I choose.

Q. How can I easily convert a string to a type of numeric in PowerShell?

A. If you have a numeric in a string it is easy to treat it as a numeric. For example:

PS C:\> $number = "23.5"



PS C:\> $number.GetType().FullName

System.String



PS C:\> $asdecimal = $number -as [decimal]



PS C:\> $asdecimal

23.5



PS C:\> $asdecimal.GetType().FullName

System.Decimal



PS C:\> $asint = $number -as [int]



PS C:\> $asint

24



PS C:\> $asint.GetType().FullName

System.Int32

Q. How can I quickly check the type of a variable in PowerShell?

A. Use the .GetType().FullName to check the type of a variable. For example: