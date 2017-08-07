If you paid attention to Microsoft's most recent financial report you know that cloud has become a big part of their business model. In fact, it has been moving in this direction for a few years now and is a regular aspect of their big conferences such as the recently completed Inspire, Build 2017 back in May, and next month at Microsoft Ignite it will be a big piece of the event.

There are multiple avenues to learn about Microsoft's cloud offerings and a combination of on-demand and live sessions will provide you the chance to learn more about Microsoft Azure's Site Recovery and Backup features.

There are currently three on-demand sessions available in English:

-- Part 1: Business Continuity Concepts for Azure Site Recovery & Backup

-- Part 2: Azure Backup Fundamentals

-- Part 3: Azure Site Recovery Fundamentals

In addition to the above recorded sessions, you will also find an opportunity to attend a seperate live instructor led webcast that will include the following subject areas:

-- Business Continuity Challenges

-- Hybrid Cloud Vision

-- BC/DR Models

-- Azure Backup

-- Azure Backup Scenarios

-- Pricing

-- Azure Site Recovery

-- Recovery in Azure

-- Migration to Azure

-- Best Practices

-- Pricing

-- ASR Architectural Designs

There is a list of these four hour long live webcast sessions and links to the on-demand versions on the Introduction to Azure Site Recovery and Backup webpage.

The goal of both delivery methods is to show you the differences between backup and disaster recovery, how the two approaches work together, and having a recovery plan and dealing with a recovery it becomes necessary.

Among the list of live webcasts, there are offerings in English, French, Italian, Polish, and Portuguese with dates bewteen August and December. You must register to participate in the webcasts.

