Q. How can I interact with Azure blob storage using PowerShell?

A. Azure block blobs enable pretty much anything to be stored, for example a media file, document. You can upload and download data using REST APIs, CLI, graphical tools like Azure Storage Explorer and PowerShell.

The PowerShell below is a simple demo that creates a new container and then uploads an image.

                              
$StrContext = New-AzureStorageContext -ConnectionString "<connection string>"
                              
                              #Blobs
                              $StrContainer = 'images'
                              #Create a new continaer
                              New-AzureStorageContainer -Context $StrContext -Name $StrContainer 
                              #Upload all items from a path to the container
                              Get-ChildItem –Path C:\Users\josavi\OneDrive\Documents\TestPictures\* | Set-AzureStorageBlobContent -Context $StrContext -Container $StrContainer
                              #Browse
                              Get-AzureStorageBlob -Context $StrContext -Container $StrContainer
                              #Download with Get-AzureStorageBlob ... | Get-AzureStorageBlobContent -Destination <local> -Context $StrContext
                              #Remove the content
                              Get-AzureStorageBlob -Context $StrContext -Container $StrContainer | Remove-AzureStorageBlob -Context $StrContext
                              #Remove the container
                              Remove-AzureStorageContainer -Context $StrContext -Name $StrContainer

 