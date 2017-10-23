Three times a week (Monday/Wednesday/Friday), John Savill tackles your most pressing IT questions.

Q. If I publish applications with Remote Desktop Session Host can I enable file type associations?

Dept - Terminal Services

A. Yes. As part of publishing applications to a client, the file types associated with those applications can optionally be configured on the client via the properties of the published application as shown.

This can also be managed via the RDFileTypeAssociation cmdlets. For example:

PS C:\Windows\system32> Get-RDFileTypeAssociation -collectionname QuickSessionCollection -AppAlias wordpad



CollectionName AppAlias FileExtension IsPublished

-------------- -------- ------------- -----------

QuickSessionColle... WordPad .docx False

QuickSessionColle... WordPad .odt False

QuickSessionColle... WordPad .rtf True

Now if a user launches a file with this data type it will use the published remote application.

Q. If a user opens a remote file that is associated with a RDSH published application does the data get read directly from the RDSH server?

Dept - Terminal Services

A. No. Consider a scenario. A user opens a file on a remote file share that is associated with a published application from a RDSH server. The application would launch on the RDSH server but the data would come via a virtual channel to the client. This means all the data access is via the client and not direct from the RDSG to the data source. This is required because there is always the possibility the RDSH does not have a path to the actual data.

If you want the data to be opened directly by the RDSH then launch the application and then from within the application open the data file.

Q. I'm on the MSDN site but cannot find separate ISOs for the various versions of Windows 10.

Dept - Windows 10

A. As of 1709 there is now a single ISO that contains all the SKUs of Windows 10. Based on the key enter it will drive a specific SKU. You can also reference a specific index within the WIM file to use a specific image name as outlined in https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/windowsitpro/2017/10/13/windows-10-version-1709-coming-soon/.