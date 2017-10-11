Three times a week (Monday/Wednesday/Friday), John Savill tackles your most pressing IT questions.

Q. How can I convert a string to Title Case?

Dept - PowerShell

A. To convert a string to Title Case use the following:

PS C:\> $string = "CoNvert thiS"



PS C:\> (Get-Culture).textinfo.totitlecase($string.tolower())

Convert This

Q. Why can't I use forced tunneling when using an App Service Environment?

Dept - Azure

A. An App Service Environment (ASE) enables the capabilities of an App Service Plan (such as Azure Web Apps, Mobile Apps, API Apps) to be deployed into a dedicated instance inside your virtual network. This enables integration with IaaS VMs and can avoid having a public IP address.

Forced tunneling configures all traffic to be sent down a connection to on-premises, for example via ExpressRoute. This will break an App Service Environment as even though the ASE is deployed into the virtual network it still uses some other Azure services like an Azure SQL Database instance for configuration of the environment. The database instance is configured to allow a connection from the public IP address of the ASE only. If you use forced tunneling those requests from the ASE would be sent to on-premises, then sent out to the Internet via the public IP of on-premises which will then be rejected by the Azure SQL Database.

Therefore if you wish to use forced tunneling you must exclude the virtual subnets used by the ASE.

Q. What is the administrator account used for Azure Stack Developer Kit?

Dept - Azure

A. The Azure Stack Developer Kit creates a domain called AzureStack and the domain administrator is azurestackadmin. This will be configured with the same password as the administrator account password configured.