Three times a week (Monday/Wednesday/Friday), John Savill tackles your most pressing IT questions.

Read through the FAQ archives, or send him your questions via email.

Q. How can I add a new OMS workspace to an already deployed agent automatically?

Q. How can I view the members of a group in Azure AD with PowerShell?

Q. When using Azure AD what is the logon experience for the end user?

----------

Q. How can I add a new OMS workspace to an already deployed agent automatically?

Dept - OMS

A. The easiest way to add a new workspace to a machine that already has the agent, for example an Azure VM, is to use the PowerShell below after replacing the workspace ID and key with your own.

$WorkspaceID = 'ID'

$WorkspaceKey = 'KEY'



# Load agent scripting object

$AgentCfg = New-Object -ComObject AgentConfigManager.MgmtSvcCfg



# Add new OMS Workspace

$AgentCfg.AddCloudWorkspace($WorkspaceID,$WorkspaceKey)



Restart-Service HealthService



# Get all configured OMS Workspaces

$AgentCfg.GetCloudWorkspaces()

Q. How can I view the members of a group in Azure AD with PowerShell?

Dept - Azure

A. Using the AzureAD module its easy to view the members of a group:

install-module azuread #if not already installed

Connect-AzureAD



$TAGroup = Get-AzureADGroup -SearchString "Tech Architects"

$TAs = Get-AzureADGroupMember -ObjectId $TAGroup.ObjectId

foreach($TA in $TAs)

{

#Perform some action

}

Q. When using Azure AD what is the logon experience for the end user?

Dept - Azure AD

A. The logon experience varies depending on the type of client, the clients machine, the clients location and the authentication method being used for Azure AD.

Below I've tried to document the core experience for the user.