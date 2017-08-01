Q. If I have an ExpressRoute connection in the US does that mean I can only use it from my locations in the US?

A. Not necessarily. ExpressRoute provides connectivity to Azure services within a certain geography (or all regions worldwide with the addition of ExpressRoute Premium) but on the customer side that ExpressRoute (via the connectivity partner and the peering point) connects to the customers network and a set of routes are advertised to the customers network so certain destinations route via the ExpressRoute connection. If the customer had their own worldwide VPN connecting all their global locations then any of those locations throughout the world would be able to access Azure resources via ExpressRoute however all communication would go via that ExpressRoute peering point. For example if the ExpressRoute circuit was in the US and ExpressRoute Premium was in place and a customer had an office in Asia accessing Azure resources in Asia regions all that traffic would flow via the US which while it would work (by routing over the customer network, then to Azure via ExpressRoute) the latency would be high. A better solution would likely be to add an additional ExpressRoute in Asia to provide a more direct path.