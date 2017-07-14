IT Pro spent some time in Washington, D.C. this week for the Microsoft Inspire conference. We heard from Microsoft executives and partners on their journey to digital transformation, how they are using Azure Stack to bring new customers to the cloud, and all about the launch of Microsoft 365 – which combines security services, Office 365 and Windows 10 upgrades into one license.

In case you were unable to make the conference, we wanted to bring all the highlights to you in one place. Whether you are interested in the vision keynotes, which took place over the first three days, or you want to stay in the loop of all the top news, we’ve got you covered.

Day 1

In the first keynote of the conference, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella spoke about the intelligent cloud opportunity, and then was joined by other corporate VPs at Microsoft to give an overview of news, including updates to its channel partner program and the launch of Microsoft 365.

Day 2

On the second day of the conference, Microsoft provided some real-word examples of digital transformation, and elaborated on its work with specific industries. We dig into more on Microsoft 365 and Azure Stack below.

Day 3

On day 3, the Microsoft Vision keynote dug into more updates around its partner opportunities, but also Microsoft’s stance on protecting user privacy. Microsoft general counsel Brad Smith took the stage along with Gavriella Schuster, CVP of Worldwide Partner Network at Microsoft.

While the primary focus of Microsoft Inspire is its partners, the company also showcased some new innovation by startups backed by its new venture arm.

Stay tuned to IT Pro as we continue to track updates of Azure Stack, Microsoft 365 and more, and subscribe to our newsletters for everything you need to know about Microsoft cloud.