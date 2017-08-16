Q. Can I assign licenses to users in Azure AD based on attributes of the user?

A. Yes. Azure AD has dynamic groups which enable users to be added to groups based on attributes, for example job title. Those dynamic groups can then be used for license assignment. For example:

Create a dynamic group and for the dynamic membership rule set as a simple rule and set where jobTitle contains Architect Then for the dynamic group assign licenses that you want the members to be assigned Done!

You could also have an advanced rule, for example

(user.jobTitle -eq "Technical Architect") -or (user.jobTitle -eq "Chief Technical Architect")

Note you require the Premium SKU of Azure AD to use this capability.