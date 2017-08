Q. Can I add/remove NICs from an Azure VM post creation?

A. Yes. Per article https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/virtual-machines/windows/multiple-nics it is possible to add and remove NICs from a VM. The process is as follows:

Deallocate the VM (i.e. stop-azurermvm or stop from the Azure portal) Add or remove the NIC using Add-AzureRmVMNetworkInterface or Remove-AzureRmVMNetworkInterface Start the VM

Note that the number of NICs supported depends on the VM size.