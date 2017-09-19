In July of this year at Microsoft Inspire, the companies annual partner conference, Microsoft announced a new subscription offering called Microsoft 365.

This subscription introduces a package that includes Windows 10, Office 365, and Enterprise Mobility and Security in a single subscription for enterprise and business customers.

At next week's Microsoft Ignite conference when the Redmond company will have an expected 26,000 plus IT Pros, developers, and industry representatives in Orlando, Florida they are hosting several sessions called Microsoft 365 Customer Immersion Experience (CIE).

The goal behind a CIE is to provide a hands on introduction to Microsoft 365 using real world scenarios to experience how Microsoft 365 fits into different business use cases.

I know many of you are planning to be at Ignite and hopefully you will get a chance to sit in on one of these sessions to learn more about Microsoft 365.

However, for those of you who can not get into one of those sit downs or might not be attending the conference, I have pulled together some resources to help you learn more about Microsoft 365 from the comfort of your own desk.

Microsoft 365 Documentation

-- Why Microsoft 365 Business?

-- Microsoft 365 Business FAQ

-- Get started with Microsoft 365 Business

-- Microsoft 365 Enterprise Overview

Microsoft 365 Videos

-- Microsoft 365 Business First Run Experience

-- Securing data and end-user devices with Microsoft 365 Business

