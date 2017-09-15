One of the biggest benefits for many companies is being able to establish their own lab to test new software, patches, and other features in upcoming releases to software like Windows 10 and Office 365.

However, reality is that every company does not have the resources to invest in a testing lab but now you can test many of these new features on a single physical device or even a virtual machine.

According to Microsoft, the Olympia Corporation is a Windows Insider Lab for Enterprise customers to try new and experimental features in Microsoft products and services.

If you apply and are accepted to test via the Olympia Corporation lab then you will have these opportunities:

-- Use various Enterprise features like WIP (Windows Information Protection), ATP (Advanced Threat Protection), WDAG (Windows Defender Application Guard), APP-V (Application virtualization), and Device Guard.

-- Learn how Microsoft is preparing for GDPR, as well as enabling enterprise customers to prepare for their own readiness.

-- Validate and test pre-release software in your environment.

-- Provide feedback.

-- Interact with engineering team members through a variety of communication channels.

The other beauty of this program is that once you are done you simply unenroll, delete your Olympia Corporation account and release your device from all of the policies related to being part of the test lab. Any data you created while participating in the lab will still be available.

In order to participate you will need to fill out a survey and then wait for Microsoft to get back with you about joining.

The Olympia Windows Insider Lab for Enterprise has all the information you will need to get started.

I guess a good way to view this lab is an expanded Windows Insider program where you get to provide feedback and influence the direction of Microsoft's various products and services.

