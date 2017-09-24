In one of the earlier articles, I have showed you to set the default OneDrive for Business storage space with the help of GUI. However, this article focuses on setting the default OneDrive for Business storage space with the help of PowerShell commands.

Prerequisites

Download and install SharePoint Online Management Shell

Step-By-Step

1. Open PowerShell with elevated privileges and execute the following command to connect to SharePoint Online. Replace the appropriate values. When you are prompted, type the password and hit ‘Enter’ key from the keyboard.

Connect-SPOService –Url https://<name of tenant>-admin.sharepoint.com –Credential <credentials like admin@mytenant.onmicrosoft.com>

2. When you are successfully connected, issue the following command to set the default OneDrive for Business storage space. Put the value in MB in place of quota like 5242880 for 5 TB.