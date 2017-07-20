Q. What are some PowerShell IP troubleshooting cmdlets?

A. Below are some common cmdlets to help troubleshoot IP (along with their cmd equivalents)

Get-NetAdapter | View all the adapters (ipconfig /all - MAC information)

Get-NetIPAddress (optional -InterfaceAlias "<interface name>" also -AddressFamily IPv4) | View IP configuration (ipconfig.exe)

Test-Connection <IP> | Runs a connectivity test (similar to ping)

Test-NetConnection <IP> | Checks connectivity including DNS lookup and connectivity

Test-NetConnection -TraceRoute <IP> | Shows the path to a target (tracert)

Resolve-Dnsname <DNS name> | Performs a DNS lookup (nslookup)

Register-DnsClient | Registers IP with DNS servers (ipconfig /registerdns)

Get-NetTCPConnection | View network connections (netstat)

Remember regular PowerShell can be used on the pipeline to manipulate the returned data. For example:

Get-NetIPAddress –AddressFamily IPv4 | Select-Object IPAddress, Type

Get-NetTCPConnection | Group State, RemotePort | Sort Count | FT Count, Name -Autosize

Get-NetTCPConnection | ? State -eq Established | FT -Autosize