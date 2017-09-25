We are here at Microsoft Ignite this week in Orlando, Florida along with almost 25,000 attendees to hear the latest from Microsoft on the productivity, cloud, machine learning, and AI fronts.

Here is a snapshot of some of the big news announcements which began the week during the main keynote led by Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella.

What Was Announced

Per the folks at Microsoft, they'll be rolling out a new set of AI tools that are smarter. The updates to Microsoft Cognitive Services will allow developers to easily add AI capabilities to their applications. These capabilities include:

The general availability of text analytics

And a cloud-based service for language processing, such as sentiment analysis, key phrase extraction and language detection of text

Next month, developers and Azure users will have access to Bing Custom Search, a customized search experience for a section of the Web, and Bing Search v7, which will provide more relevant results using Bing Web, news, video, image search, as well as a new version of autosuggest and spellcheck.

Why It's Important

Among the big strengths in machine learning are classifying data and clustering it together. Improved text analytic tools amplify these two strengths and bring them to more Azure users. It's another definite sign that Microsoft's commitment to "digital transformation" includes increasingly sophisticated data collection and analysis.