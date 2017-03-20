We have now been living with the concept of Windows as a Service (WaaS) for over 20 months. In that time there have been monthly updates to the operating system, well with the exception of last months, plus two major feature updates with a third scheduled to arrive in the next few weeks.

In addition, apps that provide key functionality within Windows 10 - commonly referred to as Inbox apps, are no longer part of the operating system but are developed and maintained as separate Windows Store apps. This allows those teams to receive feedback and act on it much faster than if that functionality was part of the OS source code itself. This results in much faster iteration of updates to the end users and allows the team to respond to issues that crop up through the feedback channels.

In the simplest of terms, this cycle of getting feedback, implementing that feedback, and then shipping an updated app/service is all part of the growing approach in IT known as DevOps.

Microsoft provides a lot of information about DevOps so I thought a resource guide would be a helpful starting point for anyone wanting to learn more about the concept and approach.

If you want to keep your fingers on the pulse of DevOps then I also recommend following Microsoft's Donovan Brown. He is the Primary Program Manager and Chief Evangelist at Microsoft for Team Services. He has gained a lot of notoriety and is well known for his sessions about DevOps in either big Microsoft keynotes or in other conferences around the world.

You can learn more about Donovan at these links:

----------

