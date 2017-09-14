After Hurricane Irma was an uninvited guest in nearly the entire state of Florida this past weekend, many wondered what impact the post storm recovery efforts would have on Microsoft Ignite 2017 happening later this month at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

The massive hurricane was nearly 400 miles wide and brought wind and flooding damage to communities across the entire Florida peninsula and in addition left millions without power across the state.

It appears Microsoft has been in touch with organizers in Orlando to confirm that the mega conference can still happen despite the local conditions in/around Orlando and they shared that information through the Microsoft Ignite Twitter account:

Planners & local officials concur Microsoft Ignite can safely go on as planned. Happy to welcome attendees to Orlando Sept 25-29. #MSIgnite — Microsoft Ignite (@MS_Ignite) September 13, 2017

Somewhere in the ball park of more than 25,000 attendees are expected to descend upon Orlando for the week long conference and these types of numbers are routine for the convention center but when you add in the external conditions for impacted services, it can be challenging. It is good to see that the event will move forward beginning with pre-day Ignite events on the 24th of September and it will wrap up on the 29th.

Of course attendees may need to add some extra patience into their bags when they come because Central Florida will still be dealing with the impacts from Hurricane Irma and some of these things can not be cleared up in just a couple of weeks. Just keep in mind that the local people you encounter may be dealing with damages on their own property or a lack of electricity but are still there working to provide services and support for attendees.

I will be in Orlando for the event bringing you coverage on our tech websites ITPro: Windows and SuperSite: Windows so be sure to stay tuned and stay safe in your travels.

----------

But, wait...there's probably more so be sure to follow me on Twitter and Google+.

----------------------------------

Looking for an awesome, no-nonsense technical conference for IT Pros, Devs, and Devops? Check out IT/Dev Connections!