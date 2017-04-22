Q. Do any Linux distributions support runtime memory resize?
A. Runtime memory resize is a new feature in the 2016 release of Hyper-V that enables memory to be added and removed from a running VM. This works for Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 guest instances but also for certain Linux distributions. To check which ones head over to https://technet.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-server-docs/compute/hyper-v/supported-linux-and-freebsd-virtual-machines-for-hyper-v-on-windows and select a specific Linux distribution. Then scroll down to memory features and it will show versions that support runtime memory resize.