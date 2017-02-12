Q. What configuration levels of Windows Server 2016 can be used for the SDNv2 infrastructure components?

A. Windows Server 2016 Datacenter contains the new Software Defined Networking v2 (SDNv2) which is heavily inspired by Azure. As part of an SDNv2 deployment there are a number of VMs deployed including the Network Controller and SLB MUX. These are built from a SYSPREP'd Windows Server 2016 VHDX file. The configuration level that is supported is either:

Server with Desktop Experience

Server Core

Nano Server canNOT host the SDNv2 roles today (however Nano Server can be running on the actual Hyper-V hosts).