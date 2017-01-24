Many of you are aware that Microsoft is working on the next major feature update to Windows 10, known as the Creators Update, and it is expected to be released this April.

While it seems many of the features are consumer related, I have written in the past about the enterprise/business updates that will be included in the update as well around security and other business related enhancements.

In the latest testing builds released to Windows Insiders, there has been a small tweak made to the Hyper-V Manager in Windows 10 that will make creating a new Virtual Machine very quick and easy.

The feature, called Quick Create, will use just a few pieces of information to give you a new Virtual Machine that is ready to go.

According to Microsoft's Sarah Cooley from the Virtualization Team, this Quick Create option will use these default settings:

Generation: 2

StartupRAM: 1024 MB

DynamicRAM: Enabled

Virtual Processors: 1

To use this new feature just open Hyper-V Manager and look for Quick Create under the Actions column:

On the next screen just give your new Virtual Machine a name; designate an ISO image for the OS install, and choose your network connection.

Once you click Create Virtual Machineon the dialog above, you will get this results screen with an option to connect to this new VM or further tweak the settings before you continue.

If you would like to see different defaults for this feature just visit the Microsoft Virtualization blog and let them know what you would like to see in future updates.

