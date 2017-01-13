Hands On Experience with the HP EliteBook 1040 G3

I have now been using the HP EliteBook 1040 G3 for the last four weeks and it is a great piece of hardware. On a performance level I would put it right alongside the 2016 version of the HP Spectre x360 I have been using for the last 12 months.

Any organization would be very satisfied with the performance, connectivity, and security features of this device for their employees. The keyboard itself is one of the best I have used on a laptop and makes for a comfortable and accurate typing experience.

You can go back and see images of the G3 in my Product Gallery from last month plus, on that same page, I also listed the device specs for the review unit.

One of the unique features of this laptop that I did not include images of in my earlier product gallery was the HP Sure View integrated privacy filter/screen that is built into the display and activated by pressing the Function and F2 keys. This screen is optional on the HP Elitebook 1040 G3 but when you consider your traveling worker this may be an easy option compared to the plethora of screen overlays that try and provide the same viewing security in public places.

This gallery shows you the HP EliteBook 1040 G3 screen with the privacy screen turned on and off so that you can see how effective it is from both sides and a front view.

Just for a quick visual - here are two side shots to show you just how effective this built in privacy screen is:

HP EliteBook 1040 G3 with privacy screen feature off.

HP EliteBook 1040 G3 with privacy screen feature on.

As you can see, the built in privacy screen, what HP calls Sure View, is very effective at curtailing someone from looking in on your screen for either side. Additionally, there is an embedded fingerprint reader that can take advantage of Windows Hello for biometric security to log into Windows and supported apps plus the device features HP's Sure Start with Dynamic Protection to help you protect, detect, and recover from malicious BIOS attacks with a self-healing BIOS that monitors and corrects BIOS corruption in real-time.

As for hardware and software configurations, your options for the EliteBook 1040 G3 with Windows 10 Professional from HP are:

Intel Core i5-6200U (2.3 GHz, 3 MB cache, 2 cores) processor, integrated Intel® HD Graphics 520 and 8GB DDR4 PC4 – 2133 (X8T59AV)

Intel Core i5-6300U (2.4 GHz, 3 MB cache, 2 cores) processor, integrated Intel HD Graphics 520 and 8GB DDR4 PC4 – 2133 (M5R97AV)

Intel Core i7-6500U (2.5 GHz, 4 MB cache, 2 cores) processor, integrated Intel HD Graphics 520 and 8GB DDR4 PC4 – 2133 (N6E21AV)

Intel Core i5-6300U (2.4 GHz, 3 MB cache, 2 cores) processor, integrated Intel HD Graphics 520 and 16GB DDR4 PC4 – 2133 (M5R95AV)

Intel Core i7-6600U (2.6 GHz, 4 MB cache, 2 cores) processor, integrated Intel HD Graphics 520 and 8GB DDR4 PC4 – 2133 (M5R99AV)

Intel Core i7-6600U (2.6 GHz, 4 MB cache, 2 cores) processor, integrated Intel HD Graphics 520 and 16GB DDR4 PC4 – 2133 (M5R98AV)

The HP EliteBook 1040 G3 comes with a 14 inch LED Full HD screen (1920 x 1080) however, there is an option for a Quad HD screen that uses a resolution of 2560 x 1440 if you prefer the higher HD option. Right now the Sure View privacy screen is not available with the Quad HD screen.

Storage options range from 128GB to 512GB SSD's.

Although the EliteBook 1040 G3 comes with Windows 10 Professional installed by default, there are still organizations who would prefer to get this with Windows 7 Professional on it and that is an option from HP using downgrade rights from Windows 10 Pro.

There are four Windows 7 Professional configurations available:

Intel Core i5 Model

8GB RAM

128GB SSD or 256GB SSD

Intel Core i7 Model

8GB or 16GB RAM

256GB SSD

You can review all the configuration options on the HP EliteBook 1040 G3 Product Page.

Bottom line is that this laptop would fit in well with any organization and their workers who are looking for performance and portability without having to carry a lot of weight or extra items like a privacy screen in their travel bags.

----------

Looking for an awesome, no-nonsense technical conference for IT Pros, Devs, and Devops? Check out IT/Dev Connections!