Google released new machine types on Thursday to provide more resources for compute and memory intensive applications on its cloud platform.

The machine types have up to 96 vCPUs and 624 GB of memory, which Google said is a 50 percent increase in compute resources per Google Compute Engine VM.

Running on Intel Skylake processors, Google said these machine types – which come in three predefined flavors – offer the most vCPUs of any cloud provider on the chipset. Google became the first major cloud provider to start offering virtual machine instances using Skylake processors in May. While Amazon announced a set of Skylake-powered instances for AWS EC2 last year, they are behind schedule on bringing them to market.

The 96-core machines are available in beta in four Google Cloud Platform (GCP) regions: Central US, West US, West Europe, and East Asia.

Google said that the new 624GB Skylake instances are certified for SAP HANA scale-up deployments.

The predefined machine types are Standard, which offers 96 vCPUs and 360 GB of memory; High-CPU with 96 vCPUs and 86.4 GB of memory; and High-Memory with 96 vCPUs and 624 GB of memory.

Users can also create their own custom machine types that can scale up to 96 vCPUs and 624GB of memory, and only pay for what they use.