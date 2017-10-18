With less than a week to go before the IT/Dev Connections conference in San Francisco, we are excited to introduce some of the speakers who will be delivering educational sessions across five distinct tracks. If you haven’t already registered, visit the website today to sign-up.

One of the highly-anticipated sessions of IT/Dev Connections is the IT/Dev Connections Women in Tech Panel and Luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 12:15 pm to 1:15 pm.

From the website: “The Women in Tech panel aims to engage and inspire the audience in the room with stories, suggestions and advice from some extraordinary and interesting women from the world of tech. These are women that everyone in the room can relate to – and take something away from. Moderated by Ami Casto from Adaptiva, this will be a productive discussion about navigating the world of tech.”

Ami Casto is technical evangelist at Adaptiva, the provider of modern endpoint management and security solutions. She is moderating the Women and Tech panel and speaking on several other sessions.

ITPro caught up with Casto to learn more about what inspired her to pursue a career in technology, and her advice for women starting out in the industry.

When and why did you first get interested in a career in tech? What drew you to it?

I had a professor in college tell me I should consider changing my major to Computer Science. It got me thinking but I was too afraid at the time to make the change. I eventually found my way there by starting off as a web developer and ending up in the realm of Microsoft tech specializing in Enterprise management.

Do you have the career you’d thought you would have when you first started out?

Certainly not where I thought I would be, but I’m happy with where I’ve ended up because of how much my career path has shaped my life (for the better!)

What do you love the most about what you do? And what’s your favorite technology?

I LOVE connecting with the community at conferences and on social media. My favorite tech is Configuration Manager. It’s a fun, frustrating, yet highly rewarding tool

If you had a word to describe your career, what would it be?

Shiny

Over the years have you felt that you’ve been treated like a regular techie or like a "women techie"?

Regular techie

What’s the greatest obstacle you’ve faced as you’ve climbed up the ladder?

Finding a way to be heard both because I needed to improve my own communication style and because people generally didn’t expect me to have answers/ideas

Does a glass ceiling exist for women in 2017?

Yes, but I believe the glass isn’t as thick as it used to be

How is the industry changing?

Cloud-first mentality

Do you have any advice for women starting out?

Don’t give up, find a support community and accept that it might be co-ed or even male dominated. Don’t wait for the light at the end of the tunnel – build and light your own torch!