The massive shift into cloud computing and cloud services has led to a significant increase in virtualization technologies, digital users, and new IT transformation business initiatives. As organizations realize how important the modern data center is, they also find themselves grappling with a very real concern: data protection.

According to IDC, the average hourly cost of an infrastructure failure is $100,000 per hour. These spiraling outage costs put most SMBs out of business and can severely cripple today’s enterprise. It’s crucial for today’s organizations to have a cohesive strategy to overcome such challenges and develop best practices for business continuity and disaster recovery.

As companies look to modernize their data protection strategy in this climate, it becomes imperative to choose the right backup, recovery, and data protection ecosystem for your VMware and virtualization environment. Traditionally, enterprises have used a complex, tiered backup architecture with disk hardware and tapes to reduce costs for server backup. Unfortunately, these legacy multi-tiered solutions add more complexity, limit scalability, and dramatically increase storage costs.

Join Bill Kleyman, Data Center Knowledge’s expert contributor, and Jesse Kachapis, Global Solutions Engineer from Druva, as they discuss the evolution of the cloud, new requirements around business and data resiliency, as well as the complexities surrounding VMware data protection and how the cloud can modernize your backup and recovery strategy.

You will learn about:

Evolution around the data center and data requirements

Adapting to the digital shift and large influx of new data points

How the virtualization acts as the bridge into cloud solutions and backup options.

The economics of legacy solutions vs cloud-based solutions

How to leverage enterprise cloud backup for disaster recovery

How an all-in-one cloud-based backup solution can cut your costs by 60%

Attend this educational webinar to learn how to modernize your VMware backup environment while enhancing your data protection strategy and downtime tolerance.

Speakers:

Bill Kleyman is an enthusiastic technologist with experience in data center design, management, and deployment. His architecture work includes large virtualization and cloud deployments as well as business network design and implementation. As the VP of Strategy and Innovation at MTM Technologies, he interacts with enterprise organizations and helps align IT strategies with direct business goals. He also publishes freelance whitepapers, articles, podcasts, and blogs around data center, cloud, security, and infrastructure management topics.

Jesse Kachapis, Global Solutions Engineer Jesse has been working in the enterprise data protection space for over 16 years with both cloud providers and traditional vendors architecting solutions for companies of all sizes. He’s experienced evolutions in the market that have been driven by both rapidly changing technology and customer demand. It’s made his career fun and he loves what he does.