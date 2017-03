Q. I'm attempted to change Azure Backup settings from DPM 2016 but its asking for passphrase even though I've already configured this. What do I do?

A. While you are prompted for a passphase when making a change, for example if you wanted to modify the throttling settings post deployment you can simply enter the existing passphrase and a new one is not required (although you could enter a new one if you wished to change it). Existing backup data will not be impacted.