Q. What version of Configuration Manager supports Express Updates for Windows 10?
A. Express Updates for Windows 10 enables only the missing blocks of updates to be delivered to a client instead of the entire Cumulative Update file (which could be 1GB in size). This is very important to optimize network traffic. Configuration Manager 1702 and above supports Express Update for Windows 10 so ensure you have applied this to your Configuration Manager environment (Administration workspace - Cloud Services - Updates and Servicing - Check for updates then install once it is available).