John Savill provides 12 hours of detailed instruction covering all the key aspects of a Hyper-V based virtualization environment covering both capabilities in Windows Server 2012 R2 and Windows Server 2016. John will walk attendees through resource allocation and architecture, storage, networking (including Network Virtualization), clustering, migration technologies, replication, private cloud, session virtualization, migration from other technologies, integration with Microsoft Azure, and more. At the end of this class, attendees will be able to architect and manage an enterprise-level Hyper-V environment.