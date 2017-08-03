Only you can access files or folders stored in your OneDrive for Business until you share them with any user. You can share a file or folder and then you can automatically send the link via email message or you can manually text or email to users. In this article, we will look into both ways.

Method 1

Open https://outlook.office.com/ in your favorite web browser. Office 365 Log in with yourwork or school account. Go to OneDrive admin center.

4. Select the file or folder you would like to share

5. Click the Share button

6. Click on the drop down and choose anyone, people in your organization or specific people whom you would like to share the document or folder.

7. Enter the name or email address of the person you would like to share the document or folder.

8. Enter the message (which is optional).

9. Uncheck ‘Allow editing’ box if you would like users so that they can just view the document. Otherwise, leave it checked.

10. Click Send.

You will receive a confirmation message similar to following screenshot.

Method 2