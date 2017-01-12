Microsoft Teams has been setting itself up for a major fight with Slack, the team chat app that has dubbed itself the fastest-growing enterprise service in history.

We covered the launch, including its impressive array of integrations and clever use of bots.

Apparently one group is already pretty sold on it: IT professionals.

A new survey by Spiceworks of 448 IT professionals found that 20 percent of organizations plan to have Teams in place within the next two years, helping it capture the #2 spot work messaging applications — behind only Skype for Business, which is expected to continue to grow.

Currently, Google Hangouts is used by 16 percent of respondents and Slack by 13 percent.

Read the full results of the survey here.