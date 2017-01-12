Microsoft Teams has been setting itself up for a major fight with Slack, the team chat app that has dubbed itself the fastest-growing enterprise service in history.
We covered the launch, including its impressive array of integrations and clever use of bots.
Apparently one group is already pretty sold on it: IT professionals.
A new survey by Spiceworks of 448 IT professionals found that 20 percent of organizations plan to have Teams in place within the next two years, helping it capture the #2 spot work messaging applications — behind only Skype for Business, which is expected to continue to grow.
Currently, Google Hangouts is used by 16 percent of respondents and Slack by 13 percent.