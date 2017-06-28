Q. When using OMS can I create different views so administrators can only see specific groups of machines?

A. No. The way OMS works today is an administrator of the workspace has access to all data in the workspace and it is not possible to segregate the data that can be viewed. If you had a requirement for a view of all systems then a separate view of only a subset of machines one option would be to have separate OMS workspaces (one for all systems and others for different groups of machines) this is technically possible as the OMS agent can be multi-homed (part of multiple OMS workspaces) however this can get difficult to manage and would mean duplicate licensing of nodes.