Amazon Chime Aims to Grab a Piece of the Enterprise Communications Market

Amazon has decided it is time to further grow their cloud user base and make additional inroads with business and enterprise customers by offering their own voice and video conferencing service.

Amazon Chime is the companies communications service challenger to current products such as Skype, GoToMeeting, and Slack but buyer beware - it will cost a nice chunk of change compared to some of these other services.

For instance, look at Office 365 Business Premium from Microsoft that costs $12.50 per user (up to 250 users) and not only includes Skype for Business but also the full Office 365 suite and 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage. There is simply no comparison between this and Amazon Chime at the Pro plan level of $15 per user for just the communications software/service.

However, give them credit as they are attempting to match all of the normal features of its competitors offerings:

"Amazon Chime works seamlessly across your devices so that you can stay connected. You can use Amazon Chime for online meetings, video conferencing, calls, chat, and to share content, both inside and outside your organization. Amazon Chime frees you to work productively from anywhere."

There are three tiers of service with Amazon Chime:

Basic

Video Calls for up to 2 people

Chats

Chat Rooms

Message History - 30 days

Cost - Free

Plus

Basic Plan features listed above plus:

Screen sharing

Integrating corporate directory

Message History - 1GB per user

Cost - $2.50 per user; per month

Pro

Plus plan features (and Basic) plus:

Video meetings for up to 100 people

Personal meeting URLs

Message History - 1GB per user

Cost - $15 per user; per month

Amazon is allowing new users to use the service for 30 days at no cost and then you either have to subscribe to the Plus or Pro plan or just revert to using the Basic free service. You do have to create a Chime account on Amazon.com and it is recommended you not use the same email address that you use for shopping. It took me less than 10 minutes to sign up and start the Chime software.

The app is available for download on the following platforms:

iOS

Android

Mac OS X

Windows

This gallery will show you the sign-up process and the software as it appears on Windows 10.

