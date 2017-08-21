Microsoft is hitting the road and bringing a two day technical event to IT Pros in six different cities around the world.

That is correct - these are live in person events and not live streamed offerings which we have seen a lot of lately.

Don't get me wrong, brining experts to your desktop anywhere in the world is great for your travel budget however, there is something about being in person at one of these events and having the opportunity for additional networking.

According to the Microsoft Tech Summit 2017-18 webpage, there are for key reasons to try and attend one of these sessions if it is in your city:

Build your cloud skills

Free technical learning opportunity with the top engineers who build and run Microsoft’s cloud services across Azure, Office 365, and Windows 10. Microsoft Tech Summit can help you evolve your skills, deepen your expertise, and grow your career.

Customize your learning

Whether you’re already cloud-savvy or just getting started, there is something for everyone. Choose from more than 70 sessions covering a wide range of focus areas and topics – from keynotes and breakouts to hands-on labs and half-day, deep-dive workshops.

Connect with experts

Take advantage of the event Hub, a gathering place where you can learn, network, meet partners, visit the community theater, and more! You’ll have access to Microsoft and community experts who can help you get the most out of the cloud.

Get inspired

The cloud is changing expectations – and transforming the way we live and work. Learn how Microsoft’s cloud platform can help you lead your organization through real digital transformation – and shape your future.

If you are in the vicinity of any of these locations then it is time to talk to your supervisor or manager about attending so that you can get signed up:

-- Sydney - November 16 & 17, 2017 (Registration is open)

-- Tel Aviv - November 29 & 30, 2017 (Registration opens 30 Aug 2017)

-- Sao Paulo - December 6 & 7, 2017 (Registration opens 06 Sep 2017)

-- Toronto - December 13 & 14, 2017 (Registration opens 13 Sep 2017)

-- Singapore - January 17 & 18, 2018 (Registration opens 04 Oct 2017)

-- Birmingham - January 24 & 25, 2018 (Registration opens 25 Oct 2017)

There are also sessions in 2018 planned for Cape Town, Frankfurt, Washington, D.C., Paris, San Francisco, Amsterdam, Stockholm, and Warsaw.

The two day format includes keynotes, breakout sessions, and Question & Answer sessions with the presenters/experts.

You can learn more about the events over on the Tech Summit website.

