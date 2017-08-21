Three times a week (Monday/Wednesday/Friday), John Savill tackles your most pressing IT questions. Read through the FAQ archives, or send him your questions via email.



Q. How can I reinstall OneDrive on Windows 10?

Dept - Windows 10

A. OneDrive is a core part of Windows 10 and before you try and reinstall be sure that is the best approach. I have seen problems before such as it appears to hang logging in however this is nothing to do with the client but the service availability itself so the first check is the service health. Navigate to https://portal.office.com/ servicestatus and ensure the OneDrive service has no issues.

If the OneDrive service is healthy and you cannot logon you can remove the cached credential for OneDrive:

Stop OneDrive by right clicking on the OneDrive system tray icon and selecting Exit Open Control Panel Select User Accounts Click the Manage your credentials link Set the type to Windows Credentials and then select the OneDrive Cached Credential and click Remove

Restart OneDrive (Start - Onedrive)

If this still does not work you can try a reset by running command (elevated):

%localappdata%\Microsoft\ OneDrive\onedrive.exe /reset

Within a few minutes OneDrive should start again if not just manually start OneDrive.

As a last attempt you can uninstall and reinstall:

Stop OneDrive (stop the OneDrive.exe process) Uninstall

%SystemRoot%\SysWOW64\ OneDriveSetup.exe /uninstall (or System32 instead of SysWOW64 if 32-bit) Navigate to https://onedrive.live.com/ about/en-us/download/ and download OneDrive via the (Need to reinstall link which is https://go.microsoft.com/ fwlink/p/?LinkId=248256) Run through setting up accounts again

You have now completely reinstalled OneDrive! Once again, this is very rarely required. Make sure you are sure there is no service problem before modifying your client machine configuration.

Q. How can I make my DFS Namespace highly available?

Dept - DFS

A. Distributed File System Namespaces (DFS-N) provides the ability to create a logical namespace that has nodes that point to file shares in the environment. Using this method users can access a single logical namespace that can be navigated like a file system where different nodes redirect to sets of file servers. Additionally each node can have multiple targets which enables users to be redirected to a target closest to them or where the closest target is not available the next closest target.

There are two types of DFS-N deployment which will drive how to make it highly available.

Stand-alone - With the stand-alone deployment the namespace is stored locally on the nameserver. To make this highly available it needs to be deployed to a Failover Cluster.

Domain-integrated - With domain-integrated the namespace is stored in Active Directory. To make this highly available simply deploy multiple namespace servers that link to the same domain-integrated namespace. Ensure you also have multiple domain controllers as this mode relies on AD being available.

Q. If my DFS Namespace is unavailable will DFS-R stop replicating?

Dept - DFS

A. No. While DFS-R may initially be configured via DFS Management as part of a DFS namespace the replication partnership is separate from DFS-N. If DFS-N servers were unavailable there would be no interruption to the DFS-R replication.