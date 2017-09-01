VMworld 2017 took place this week in Las Vegas, and the conference took on a different tone than past years as VMware touted its partnership with one unlikely bedfellow: Amazon Web Services (AWS). Aside from unfurling details around the VMware-AWS partnership, VMware launched new capabilities around Workspace ONE, and vRealize, and announced a partnership with Pivotal to release Pivotal Container Services (PKS).

Whether you were at the conference this week and are just catching up on your reading, or want to see what you missed, here is all of ITPro’s coverage from VMworld 2017:

Keynotes, News Roundups

VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger kicked off the theme to this year’s VMworld 2017 in Las Vegas as “Realize what is possible.” Also: VMware Cloud Services, AppDefense security

The VMworld 2017 day two keynote started with an informal Q and A session with VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger and Michael Dell. Also: Pivotal Container Services, vRealize Operations case study

AWS-VMware

VMware’s new cloud strategy can be summarized as wanting to be the glue that holds a customer’s multi-cloud infrastructure together, including private cloud (on-premises or outsourced), and numerous public cloud platforms.

VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger and AWS CEO Andy Jassy announced initial availability of VMware Cloud on AWS, which is essentially VMware’s server virtualization platform running on bare-metal servers inside Amazon’s data centers customers can consume the same way they consume AWS cloud server instances.

VMware is aware that partnering with Amazon carries risk, but it also has significant potential for reward.

Product Briefings

Jason Roszak, Product Management for VMware discusses the latest changes that VMware has made in its evolving support for end user management.

Darren Orzechowski, Senior Director Product and Technical Marketing for VMware and Pete Cruz, Group Manager, Product and Technical Marketing for VMware talk about how VMware has been modernizing its cloud management platforms.

VMware Workspace ONE is now available on HP’s Device as a Service (DaaS) platform.

