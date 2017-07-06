I have mentioned the Microsoft Virtual Academy (MVA) as a resource in the past here at IT Pro: Windows and it continues to grow its collection of training courses that are available for anyone to take on their own time and pace.

If you sign in/register with your Microsoft Account then it can even track the courses you complete through your profile.

A new feature has recently launched as part of MVA and that is Learning Paths. According to Microsoft these are tightly focused courses in a particular subject area:

"Learning paths are curated courses brought to you by Microsoft Virtual Academy (MVA) to help you increase your proficiency in the latest technologies. Build valuable skills through video tutorials, demos, assessments, and more. "

Right now there are a total of 11 Learning Paths already posted with four of them targeting developers and the remaining seven for IT Pros.

Developer Learning Paths

-- Mean Stack Development: This learning path is designed to give web developers who want to use Angular, MongoDB, Express.js, and Node.js the necessary training to begin building web applications using these technologies on Microsoft Azure.

-- ASP.NET Core: Get the low down on ASP.NET Core 1.0 and learn the skills that employers are looking for. Learn how to build .NET Core applications on any operating system and using Visual Studio Code.

-- DevOps for Developers: Learn about DevOps as a Developer, and learn how DevOps can help you increase efficiency, accelerate delivery, optimize resources, and reduce application lifecycle time while building and deploying software and updates. You will also learn how to enable DevOps with Visual Studio Online.

-- Office 365 Development: This learning path is designed for Developers who are wanting to learn and master making their solutions a native part of Office on every platform.

IT Pro Learning Paths

-- Security for IT Pros: This learning path is built for IT Professionals looking to learn more about, or perhaps specialize in, Enterprise Security. Servers, devices, data and applications are all covered from a security standpoint throughout this learning path.

-- DevOps for IT Pros: Learn about DevOps as an IT Professional, and learn how DevOps can help you work with your organization's developers to accelerate delivery of software and updates, optimize resources, and reduce mean time to repair.

-- Introduction to Windows Server 2012 R2: If you are an IT Professional looking to learn the basics of Windows Server 2012 R2 then this learning path is for you. Learn about new technologies built into this terrific Server operating system.

-- Windows Server 2012 R2 Security and Identity: If you are an IT Professional looking to learn about Identity and Security in Windows Server 2012 R2 then this learning path is for you. Learn about new technologies built into this terrific Server operating system around Identity and Security.

-- Windows Server 2012 R2 Compute: This learning path is designed for IT Professionals looking to learn about virtualization, storage, and networking in Windows Server 2012 R2. Learn about the new features in these technology areas built into this terrific Server operating system.

-- PowerShell Beginner: If you are an IT Professional wanting to start learning about PowerShell and how it can help you automate the management of your infrastructure, then this is the learning path for you. This path is designed to introduce you to Microsoft PowerShell and all of its features as they apply to Windows and Windows Server.

-- PowerShell Advanced: This learning path is designed for the IT Professional already using PowerShell to do some amount of management or automation in their infarstructure. Here you will learn more powerful and more advanced features and techniques that PowerShell has to offer you for additional automation and management.

Visit the MVA Learning Paths portal to add any of these course collections to your MVA profile.

