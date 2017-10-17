In this article, I have written about installing the Active Directory Migration Tool (ADMT) 3.2 on Windows Server 2016.

ADMT is used to migrate objects (users, workstations or member servers, groups etc) between two domains in the same forest (Intraforest) or different forests (Interforest).

Prerequisites

ADMT has certain prerequisites which you need to fulfill before you move with installation.

Remove all previously installed versions of ADMT Do not install ADMT on Windows Server Core version or read-only domain controller (RODC) Create an SQL server database instance for ADMT to store data. You can install SQL server on your local machine or create an instance from existing database on your network

Installing ADMT

Step 1. Download ADMT from Microsoft Connect. Go to folder on hard drive of your computer where you downloaded the package. Double-click admtsetup32.exe

Step 2. Read and review the recommendations. When you are done, click Next.

Step 3. Read the license terms. Click ‘I agree’ radio button and then click Next.

Step 4. Click ‘Join the Customer Experience Improvement Program’ radio button if you would like to share your hardware configuration information for improving ADMT. Click Next.

Step 5. Provide the database instance in the format <database server>\<Instance>. If you are using local database server, you can specify in the format .\<Instance>. Click Next.

Step 6. Wait for the wizard to complete. This may take several minutes.

Step 7. Note down the installation and log paths. Click Finish.

Your ADMT installation is complete. Click here to learn to use this tool and migrate users, groups, and computers between active directory domains in the same forest in Windows Server 2016.