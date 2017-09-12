Do You Have What It Takes To Secure Your Cloud?

Which factor should not be taken into account when making the on-premises vs. cloud decision?

Data protection

Cost

Business needs

Reputation of the cloud provider

Laws around data security are an important factor to consider when deciding whether to move to the cloud.

True

False

There are vulnerabilities only in on-premises devices and apps, not in the cloud.

True

False

Software as a Service (SaaS) gives you the most amount of control over security and transfers much of that responsibility to your service provider (compared with Infrastructure-as-a-Service).

True

False

In October 2016, there was a large attack powered by tens of thousands of compromised digital video recorders, cameras, and home routers. The target was:

Target

Dyn

Home Depot

easyDNS

Bitdefender

There’s a lot to think about when you’re thinking of securing your cloud – be it yours or your provider’s. Pick what you don’t need to be paying attention to.

App security

Your cloud operator stealing data

The behavior of administrative and privileged users

Patching

Provider’s ability to increase bandwidth, in case of an attack