Do You Have What It Takes To Secure Your Cloud?
Which factor should not be taken into account when making the on-premises vs. cloud decision?
Data protection
Cost
Business needs
Reputation of the cloud provider
Laws around data security are an important factor to consider when deciding whether to move to the cloud.
True
False
There are vulnerabilities only in on-premises devices and apps, not in the cloud.
True
False
Software as a Service (SaaS) gives you the most amount of control over security and transfers much of that responsibility to your service provider (compared with Infrastructure-as-a-Service).
True
False
In October 2016, there was a large attack powered by tens of thousands of compromised digital video recorders, cameras, and home routers. The target was:
Target
Dyn
Home Depot
easyDNS
Bitdefender
There’s a lot to think about when you’re thinking of securing your cloud – be it yours or your provider’s. Pick what you don’t need to be paying attention to.
App security
Your cloud operator stealing data
The behavior of administrative and privileged users
Patching
Provider’s ability to increase bandwidth, in case of an attack
What you really need to know about securing your cloud