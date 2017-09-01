Sponsored by: CloudBerry Lab
Explanation of the differences between hot, cool and cold tiers of storage and comparison of most prominent public cloud storage providers.
In this whitepaper we consider the following questions:
- How to archive backups to cloud storage cost-effectively and efficiently
- Differences between hot, cool and cold tiers of storage
- Comparison of most prominent public cloud storage providers, such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft
- How to use cold storage properly and control it with lifecycle policies
