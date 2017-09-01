Explanation of the differences between hot, cool and cold tiers of storage and comparison of most prominent public cloud storage providers.  

In this whitepaper we consider the following questions:

  • How to archive backups to cloud storage cost-effectively and efficiently
  • Differences between hot, cool and cold tiers of storage
  • Comparison of most prominent public cloud storage providers, such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft
  • How to use cold storage properly and control it with lifecycle policies

