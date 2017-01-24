Veeam Availability Suite 9.5: Updates to Veeam ONE and Free NFR Keys

Sponsored Blog

Veeam ONE is a solution that monitors the performance and status of VMware and Hyper-V virtual environments and Veeam Backup & Replication infrastructure, generates alerts notifying you of issues in real time, and features a built-in knowledge base to help quickly resolve a problem. Veeam ONE also offers a comprehensive set of built-in and customizable reports that are extremely useful for IT administrators, assisting in resource allocation, capacity planning and “what-if” modeling

In the new version of Veeam ONE, most updates and enhancements deal with the data collection engine, remaining “under the hood." However, several new reports, alerts and other new capabilities introduced in this release cannot be overestimated.



Veeam ONE 9.5 now supports Windows Server 2016:

All Veeam ONE components can be installed to a Windows Server 2016 platform.

Veeam ONE provides monitoring and reporting for virtual environments on Microsoft Hyper-V Server 2016.

Also, consider that Veeam ONE database can now be deployed to an AlwaysOn Availability Group. Besides, Veeam ONE websites are now using HTTPS connections for all new installations.

As for the data collection engine, Veeam ONE now offers several processing modes to address the deployment scenarios in an infrastructure of any scale and metrics you plan to collect:

Optimized for Typical deployment – recommended for small and midsize virtual infrastructures with up to 100 hosts and 1,500 virtual machines. In this mode, Veeam ONE collects the infrastructure topology and configuration data, as well as performance metrics, and use this information for monitoring and report generation. This mode offers maximum data granularity; however, it may increase load on the Veeam ONE server and the database size.

– recommended for small and midsize virtual infrastructures with up to 100 hosts and 1,500 virtual machines. In this mode, Veeam ONE collects the infrastructure topology and configuration data, as well as performance metrics, and use this information for monitoring and report generation. This mode offers maximum data granularity; however, it may increase load on the Veeam ONE server and the database size. Optimized for Advanced Scalability deployment – recommended for large infrastructures (more than 100 hosts, more than 1,500 VMs). In this mode, only performance metrics necessary for alerting and report generation are collected Although this mode does not offer the same high level of data granularity, the workload on the Veeam ONE server and the database size are significantly reduced.

Backup Data Only – recommended if you want to focus on monitoring and reporting in the Veeam Backup & Replication infrastructure, without diving into detailed information on the virtual environment. In this mode, topology and configuration data, as well as performance metrics, are collected from Veeam Backup & Replication servers only (not from virtualization servers). Therefore, consider that alerts and reports will only include information about the backup infrastructure and Veeam Backup & Replication performance. Data on the VMware vSphere and Microsoft Hyper-V objects are not included. This mode produces minimal workloads on the server Veeam ONE database size.

You can select the desired data collection mode during product installation at the corresponding step of the setup wizard:

Note: You can change the data collection mode later on by using the Veeam ONE Settings utility. However, it is recommended that Veeam support be contacted prior to that.



With Veeam ONE 9.5, you can now configure retention settings separately for performance data and event data, and for backup infrastructure operation information. In particular, infrastructure topology data is stored for 12 months by default; event data is stored for three months. You can also use the Veeam ONE Settings utility to change these values.

Monitoring and Reporting

Ransomware detection alarm allows you to monitor CPU usage and write operations on the data store. If the VM shows a sharp increase in these metrics, there is a possibility of ransomware activity on that data store.



Several new reports will be pretty useful for service providers. For example, the VM configuration chargeback report identifies the cost of any VM in the current configuration. Based on this information, a service provider can calculate the cost of resources consumed by each customer and prepare a corresponding invoice. The report will also be useful to enterprises that provide services to their business units and application owners using a private cloud.



What's included in the report:

Summary Information – contains the number of VMs, number of Business View groups, average cost of one VM and total cost of all VMs

Top 10 Most Expensive VMs – shows 10 most expensive VMs in terms of allocated resources, and provides cost of vCPU, vRAM and storage resources configured for each VM

Cost Distribution – shows the cost of hardware CPU, memory and storage resources

VM Power Status – this chart shows the number of VMs powered on and powered off

Business View Groups Cost – chart shows the cost of VMs included in Veeam ONE Business View groups. This chart is available if you include Veeam ONE Business View groups in the report scope

Details –this table provides analysis of VM configuration cost in terms of vCPU, vRAM, storage and total cost.







Other new reports for service providers are:

VM performance chargeback – helps to make VM cost audit and identify the most and least expensive VMs based on the VM performance

helps to make VM cost audit and identify the most and least expensive VMs based on the VM performance Host configuration chargeback – identifies which VMs are the most and the least expensive in terms of the hardware cost and current configuration

An important enhancement in v9.5 is that report generation time has been significantly reduced.



For more information, please refer to “What’s New document” for Veeam ONE 9.5. For those who are interested in free edition, please refer to the Veeam ONE Free Edition product page.

Free NFR Keys

To receive a one-year NFR (not for resale) license for two CPU sockets for Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 for VMware and Hyper-V, visit this site. Fill in the form on the right of the page, selecting your certification from the following list:

vExpert

VCP

VCAP

VCO

VCDX

VMUG Leader

VTEC

VMCE

MVP

MCSE

MCSA

MCT

Cisco Champion

PernixPro Member

If your certification is not on the list but you are interested in receiving a key, please fill in the form and select Other from the list.

If you are a blogger, please use the Contact Us link to request a key.





Olga Slusarenko is Senior Technical Writer, R&D, Backup at Veeam Software.