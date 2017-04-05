Unlock the Power of Nano

Sponsored Blog

Optimized for private cloud infrastructures and data centers, Nano Server is a minimalistic, yet super-efficient OS for services such as Hyper-V and Hyper-V cluster. Learn how you can easily deploy Nano Server and unlock its power.

Nano Server is currently the smallest-sized Windows Server 2016 installation option available. It’s more than 20 times smaller than traditional Windows, and even smaller than Windows Server 2012 Core. Nano Server has no graphical user interface (GUI), no command shell and provides 100% remote administration. It’s fully customizable, with functions and roles added to the server through correspondent packages, so you can install only the components you need.

Nano Server includes only the minimum required bits needed to run the OS. However, it is ideal for core cloud infrastructure scenarios, including so-called “born-in-the-cloud” applications, Microsoft Cloud Platform infrastructure, DNS and IIS server, and much more.

Note that Nano Server only features 64-bit support. (32-bit support was eliminated along with the WOW64 package.)

For Nano Server, minimized doesn’t mean minimal efficiency. This lightweight OS brings significant time-saving and resource-saving benefits to your Hyper-V environment, including:

It requires 2.5x less patches and 2x fewer reboots than Server Core.

The setup is 7.5x faster than Server Core.

Its footprint is 8.2% the size of Server Core’s, and its VHD size is 6.5% the size of Server Core’s.

It provides far less resource consumption than any other Microsoft Server OS.

And let’s not forget about security. Nano Server is more secure because it has fewer drivers, services and open ports, all of which result in a much smaller attack surface.

Nano Server Deployment

Nano Server can be deployed in either a physical or virtual machine. (Installation steps are slightly different for each.) Surprisingly, Nano Server is not listed as an installation option within the Windows Server 2016 installation wizard. You need to create an image using either the native Nano Server Image Builder with a graphical interface for automated deployment, or PowerShell cmdlets (running in Administrator mode). If you’re a PowerShell fan, check out these scripts and commands, which will help you easily create a new Nano Server image.

At this early stage, you can prepare your Nano Server image for future deployment and add required roles, features and drivers. Configuration options include the server edition (Standard or Datacenter), the machine type that Nano Server will be deployed to (physical or virtual), clustering, addition of storage components, enabling WinRM, and so on.

There are three possible extensions for the Nano Server image, depending on the preferred deployment type:

VHD for both physical machines and legacy Generation 1 VMs (default option)

VHDX for both physical machines and Generation 2 VMs (providing UEFI firmware support)

WIM for physical machines

By default, the VHD and VHDX size is about 500 MB, depending on how many packages (if any) you’ve added. During creation, Nano Server VHD and VHDX images can also be configured to dynamically expand up to a specified limit. (The default is 4 GB.)

To install Nano Server on a VM, simply create a new Hyper-V VM and mount the prepared VHDX or VHD file as the virtual hard drive — just a normal procedure. Physical deployment is a bit more complicated and requires more steps. You can read here how to boot Nano Server on a physical machine using PowerShell.

Whichever deployment type you perform, you’ll end up with a running core operating system, which can only be logged into. Perform the post-deployment configuration by configuring your server--for instance, as a Hyper-V host with a clustering role enabled. Lightweight and ultra-fast installation, remote administration, PowerShell automation, enhanced security, and fewer patches and reboots make Nano Server a great way to move forward to your Hyper-V environments.

