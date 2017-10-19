Cisco Integrated System for Microsoft Azure Stack Available Now

We are now taking orders for Cisco Integrated System for Microsoft Azure Stack, offering customers a powerful cloud-ready solution that gives them full control over how they manage data, governance, security and performance.

We combined Microsoft’s robust Azure cloud platform with Cisco’s UCS server platform that is designed for cloud workloads, providing customers and partners with confidence and continuity for their investment in this evolving digital world.

In its initial release, Azure Stack includes a core set of Azure services, DevOps tooling, and Azure Marketplace content, all of which are delivered through an integrated systems approach. What does this mean? Cloud applications deploy faster because they are built on the same Azure Marketplace application components. The ability to run consistent Azure services on-premises ultimately means the flexibility to decide where applications and workloads should reside.

So why choose Cisco for Azure Stack?

An agile and scalable cloud infrastructure, Cisco Integrated System for Microsoft Azure Stack combines the network, security, and tools to build applications for public and private cloud deployments with simplified management and control.

Cisco’s 60,000 plus UCS customers enjoy proven operational advantages, with 40% faster infrastructure deployment, a 38% reduction in ongoing management costs, and over a 90% reduction in downtime compared to commodity server infrastructures. Cisco is also first to market with NVMe and 40Gb Ethernet end to end systems for Azure Stack to help ensure that our Azure Stack solution can accept additional workloads and efficiently deliver the performance that our customers demand.

Given Cisco’s Nexus leadership market position, customers have already decided to trust their IT data security and management to Cisco. And Cisco Integrated System for Microsoft Azure Stack incorporates the latest in Nexus technology. Why should IT staff have to learn a new “language” for their Azure Stack domain? By selecting Cisco, customers can maintain their Nexus standard and ease any network integration concerns that diverse switch technologies can cause.

Our recent investment in AppDynamics layers application performance analytics on cloud applications built for the Azure cloud – both public and on premise. Cisco is the only Azure Stack supplier that delivers all components of a successful cloud application deployment – from high performance networks and compute systems to application performance management and analytics with AppDynamics.

Cisco’s automation tools, combined with UCS Manager allows our customers and partners to not have to worry about the day-to-day business of keeping the data center operational, they can now be deployed to strategic areas of the business to increase revenue and customer satisfaction.

Our partners are also a key ingredient for a successful hybrid cloud deployment. We offer them a recurring revenue stream from Microsoft Azure Stack deployments on Cisco UCS, and they can build or augment a thriving cloud business by reselling Azure services. They can increase the value of their solutions with an efficient and elastic cloud consumption model that grows to meet the needs of their customers’ business and offer pre and post installation services to assist customers with planning a successful Azure Stack deployment.

Liz Centoni is Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Computing Systems Product Group.