Cisco Integrated System for Microsoft Azure Stack

Enterprises need a scalable, flexible hybrid cloud solution that 1.) responds with agility and ease 2.) is simple-to-manage and 3.) scales on demand, while retaining on-premise benefits.

Where you are on your cloud journey may vary, but what’s clear is that it’s a hybrid IT journey.

Cisco is accelerating hybrid cloud adoption by gearing up to offer Microsoft Azure Stack on Cisco UCS in Q3 2017. By combining Microsoft’s robust Azure cloud platform with Cisco’s UCS server platform designed specifically for cloud workloads, customers gain a powerful, cloud-ready solution that gives them full control over how they manage data, governance, security and performance.

Some of the key benefits of Microsoft Azure Stack on Cisco UCS include:

Provides accelerated growth and innovation for enterprise customers and service providers looking to grow their businesses quickly with an efficient and flexible cloud consumption model. Service providers can deliver Cisco-Azure infrastructure as-a-service (Iaas) and platform-as-a-service (Paas).

Builds on the industry leading Fabric-based UCS architecture featuring High-Performance Networking with the versatile Cisco Virtual Interface Card that is optimized for Azure Stack.

Simplifies management and control by providing a single pane of glass for managing Compute, Azure Stack Optimized Adapter and Networking through policy-based templates, thus reducing the Total Cost of Ownership for joint customers.

Increases confidence and trust with an IT environment supported by Cisco and Microsoft--proven innovators and market leaders in hybrid cloud infrastructures.

Enables management of cloud actions with Cisco ONE Enterprise Cloud Suite Cloud Management package to automate deployment and management of applications across 20 hybrid cloud environments including Microsoft Azure Stack.

Connects everything through Cisco enterprise networks which preserves policy to ensure performance and security.

The Cisco Integrated System for Microsoft Azure Stack reinforces Cisco’s complete approach to cloud, offering businesses the freedom to choose the best environment and consumption model for their traditional and cloud native applications. Microsoft and Cisco are proven innovators and trusted technology partners and our joint customers have confidence that their IT environment is supported and remains secure.

To learn more about Cisco Integrated System for Microsoft Azure Stack, please visit our website at Cisco/go/azure stack. Stop by the UCS home page while visiting cisco.com.

Liz Centoni is Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cisco’s Computing Systems Product Group.