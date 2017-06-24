Q. Where can I find out what happens to my data in Microsoft cloud services if I terminate my service?

A. Microsoft has details related to data handling that also document what happens if you leave a service. This is fully documented at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/trustcenter/Privacy/You-own-your-data#leave. Also remember for some services you can leverage additional levels of encryption that means even though the data is not yet deleted, it cannot be read without the requisite keys. An example would be using BitLocker inside an IaaS VM or storage account encryption.