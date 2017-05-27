Q. What is an App Service Environment?
A. Ordinarily to deploy Azure App Service solutions, an App Service Plan is created and the app deployed to it. An App Service can be linked to a virtual network through a point-to-site connection but the actual plan still exists on shared infrastructure. An App Service Environment (ASE) is a dedicated deployment of App Services which are created within your virtual network providing network isolation. As a best practice deploy to an empty subnet to avoid. Using an ASE also enables the use of public facing services via a VIP or internally using an Internal Load Balancer.